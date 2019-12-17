Garland

Sentencing Reset for Man Convicted of Lying in Terror Probe

Sentencing was postponed for a witness in the investigation of the 2015 attack on a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in Garland

By Associated Press

NBC 5 News

Sentencing has been postponed for a witness in the investigation of the 2015 attack on a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in suburban Dallas who was convicted of making false statements to FBI agents and tampering with a witness.

Abdul Khabir Wahid was in court Tuesday to be sentenced, but his sentencing date was moved to Jan. 28 to give him time to discuss a legal issue that popped up with an attorney who is advising him.

Wahid wasn't accused of being directly involved in the attack launched by two friends who were killed in a police shootout outside the anti-Islam event in Garland.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Ellis County 13 mins ago

Man Sentenced After Abusing, Impregnating Child; Tried to Arrange Abortion

Fort Worth 43 mins ago

Mortgage for Fallen Fort Worth Officer Garrett Hull’s Family Paid in Full

This summer, a judge concluded Wahid lied to agents about what was discussed when both friends, Elton Simpson and Nadir Soofi, came to his Phoenix home two days before the attack.

Wahid also was convicted of witness tampering for urging Soofi's brother not talk to the FBI.

This article tagged under:

Garlandcartoon contestProphet Muhammad
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us