‘Senseless and Dangerous' Tik Tok Challenge Leads to HS Lockdown

A social media "challenge" by five Royse City High School students led to a lockdown on campus Friday morning.

Royse City police said they were called after someone saw an armed person on the high school campus point a gun at another person and then several people ran into the school.

The school was placed under lockdown while police from multiple agencies responded to the call.

Officers arrived and noticed several Airsoft pellets (plastic projectiles, like BBs, used in recreational gaming) in the parking lot where the incident was reported.

Police said Friday afternoon that officers and Royse City ISD administrators quickly identified five students involved and placed them into custody.

Investigators learned the students were taking part in the "Orbeez Challenge," a challenge posted on the social media site Tik Tok encouraging students to use Airsoft or BB guns to shoot pellets at other students. Orbeez pellets are small, round squishy orbs filled with water that are a children's toy not intended to be used in guns.

"The Tik Tok 'Orbeez Challenge' is a senseless and dangerous trend that is disrupting school environments across the country," police said in a statement Friday afternoon. "It also causes a serious strain on law enforcement resources because officers have to respond to each incident like a possible active shooter call."

Three Airsoft rifles, an Airsoft pistol, and a BB gun were confiscated at the school.

The Royse City police and ISD are both asking parents to talk with their children about responsible use of Airsoft guns and to not participate in "senseless acts" and encourage "good decision making."

"Students need to understand that the choices they make today can significantly impact their future," police said.

Royse City police said Friday afternoon that no criminal charges will be filed and that the matter has been turned over to the school administration to handle.