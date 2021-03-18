Seniors at Three-Story Apartment Building Say Elevator Hasn't Worked for a Month

People who live at a north Fort Worth apartment complex said they're frustrated that the elevator in a three-story building hasn't worked in a month -- when NBC 5 asked, the company who manages the property said repairs are coming soon.

Residents at Harmon Senior Villas, located 2400 block of Golden Heights Rd, said the elevator in building two stopped working on Feb. 19, and almost a month later it's still out of service.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

NBC 5 News

"Something has got to happen, it's a safety deal," said one of the residents who asked NBC 5 not to reveal her identity out of fear of retaliation.

She said she recently had a hip replacement and can't walk up and down stairs unless someone is there to assist. She said the last time she left her apartment was about a week ago when a family member came over.

"I'm just frustrated, family's frustrated, worried about the safety after a while you get cabin fever, you get so depressed and say, 'Oh I'll just walk down,' and you can't do it," she expressed.

There's a chair in the stairwell with a note for people to sit on to take a break while climbing the steps. Residents said people struggle to go up and down the stairs and worry someone could get hurt.

"When I go to the grocery store I only get the bare necessities because I can't get them up the stairs," said another resident who also asked not to be identified. "I've had one knee replaced and this other one is bothering me if I had to climb the stairs, and my back gives away on me, it's just not good at all."

In a statement, Mayfair Management Group, the company that oversees the property, said, "We take very seriously in our responsibility to all the residents and staff and addressing this situation has been a top priority for everyone. The hardships of not having an elevator are significant at an independent senior living community for residents 55 and older and we have been in constant contact with both the residents and contractors since the very inception of this matter to resolve it as quickly as possible."

The company said its contractor had a difficult time getting a part needed for the elevator due to the demand during the winter storm in February.

"We have been advised by the contractor that the last remaining part arrived today and that the repairs will commence in short order and be completed by mid-week next week. In the meantime, we will continue to actively assist and advise our residents of the status as we receive updates from the contractor," said the management company.

Some residents said they've received this response before and hope this time the elevator is fixed soon.

"I call a lot and I ask and they’ll say "well they’re going to get it fixed and they’re going to get it this week,' and they’ve done that two, three weeks and I finally said, ‘You tell me that every week!'" expressed a resident.

The apartment complex said in the statement its been in close contact with the local fire department, "who have been doing an amazing job providing non-ambulatory resident access on an as-needed basis, and our on-site staff have been working diligently to ensure that all trash is collected and disposed of properly and on a timely basis, getting mail and packages, walking dogs for residents, regularly visiting and communicating with all residents on the 2nd and 3rd floors and generally assisting such residents with any and all of their needs."

Some neighbors dispute the statement but ultimately said they just want the elevator fixed quickly to ensure no one gets hurt.

Last month volunteers delivered food and water to residents at Harmon Senior Villas after pipes burst during the winter storm.

Full Statement from Mayfair Management Group

We take very seriously in our responsibility to all the residents and staff and addressing this situation has been a top priority for everyone. The hardships of not having an elevator are significant at an independent senior living community for residents 55 and older and we have been in constant contact with both the residents and contractors since the very inception of this matter to resolve it as quickly as possible.

To answer some critical questions regarding the status at the property, we have been working closely with the local fire department, who have been doing an amazing job providing non-ambulatory resident access on an as-needed basis, and our on-site staff have been working diligently to ensure that all trash is collected and disposed of properly and on a timely basis, getting mail and packages, walking dogs for residents, regularly visiting and communicating with all residents on the 2nd and 3rd floors and generally assisting such residents with any and all of their needs. We are very happy to report that our collective endeavors have been very productive and successful to date, with the staff going above and beyond in attending to the needs of our valued residents and seeing that they are not left unduly burdened by this unfortunate situation.

With respect to the repairs, as with everyone else affected by this recent disaster, our contractor, who we contacted while still in the clutches of the storm, has had challenges in obtaining the parts needed for the repairs on the Building 2 elevator. Since then, we have been in constant contact with the contractor and residents. We have been advised by the contractor that the last remaining part arrived today and that the repairs will commence in short order and be completed by mid-week next week. In the meantime, we will continue to actively assist and advise our residents of the status as we receive updates from the contractor. The storm has caused a great deal of damage and frustration for everyone in the area, but we are thankful for the patience and resiliency of our residents, as well as the strength displayed by our staff as they have focused on the needs of our residents above their own during this extremely trying time.