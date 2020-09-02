Corsicana

Senior Department of Commerce Official to Make Grant Announcement Supporting Opportunity Zone Revitalization in Corsicana

Michael Walsh, Chief of Staff at the Department of Commerce, will make the announcement at an event in Corsicana

City of Corsicana

A senior official at the U.S. Department of Commerce is making a major grant announcement in support of locally-driven Opportunity Zone revitalization strategies on Wednesday.

Michael Walsh, Chief of Staff at the Department of Commerce, will make the announcement at an event in Corsicana.

The event will take place at Corsicana City Hall, located at 200 North 12th Street, at 12 p.m.

Scott Turner, Executive Director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization, Council will also participate in the event.

The U.S. Economic Development Administration promotes competitiveness and prepares the regions in the U.S. for growth and success in the worldwide economy in order to lead the federal economic development agenda.

The EDA is an agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, and it makes investments in economically distressed communities in order to create jobs, promote innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.

