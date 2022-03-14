Send Your Name Around the Moon on NASA's Artemis I Mission

If you've ever gazed at the stars and wondered what it'd take to make it to space, the answer might be simpler than you'd expect.

NASA is accepting names to be flown around the moon on its upcoming Artemis I mission. And all you have to do is fill out NASA's online form.

Names that are collected will be put on a flash drive that will fly aboard the unmanned spacecraft. Once you submit your name, you can collect a "boarding pass" for the mission.

Known as the Artemis program, NASA has a series of missions planned to use its Space Launch Systems rocket and Orion capsule to launch to the moon. The Artemis I mission was planned to launch earlier this year but is now expected to launch later this month, with an official launch date not yet set.