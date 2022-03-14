NASA

Send Your Name Around the Moon on NASA's Artemis I Mission

Frank Michaux / NASA

If you've ever gazed at the stars and wondered what it'd take to make it to space, the answer might be simpler than you'd expect.

NASA is accepting names to be flown around the moon on its upcoming Artemis I mission. And all you have to do is fill out NASA's online form.

Names that are collected will be put on a flash drive that will fly aboard the unmanned spacecraft. Once you submit your name, you can collect a "boarding pass" for the mission.

Known as the Artemis program, NASA has a series of missions planned to use its Space Launch Systems rocket and Orion capsule to launch to the moon. The Artemis I mission was planned to launch earlier this year but is now expected to launch later this month, with an official launch date not yet set.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

NASAArtemis programartemis I
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us