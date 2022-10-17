Senator John Cornyn Holds Dallas Roundtable on Fentanyl Awareness

Texas Senator John Cornyn hosted a roundtable at Children’s Health Specialty Center Dallas to address the growing Fentanyl problem in Texas and across the country.

Chace Nash, who is an 18-year-old patient at Phoenix House, spoke at the event.

“Whenever I would use, I would lie, steal, cheat and manipulate my loved ones,” said Chase Nash.

He used fentanyl and other drugs and recounted his journey to get help.

“I was carried to an ambulance by EMTs after I almost died,” recalled Chance.

Kathy Travis was sitting next to him.

“I going to cry Chance, and what a story. Congratulations. One day at a time. His story represents a lot of my what my daughter and her story,” said Travis.

Kathy Travis lost her daughter Jessica, holding up a picture, and referring to her as her “mini-me”. She said Jessica struggled with anxiety and turned to drugs. Jessica went into rehab 11 times and died after taking a pill laced with fentanyl during Covid.

“She did not want to die. She got caught up in being lonely,” said Kathy Travis.

Several parents who lost children warned about the dangers of Fentanyl, during the roundtable. Senator Cornyn, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Stephanie Elizalde, Superintendent of Dallas Independent School District and Chris Durovich, President & CEO of Children’s Health, also took part, as did law enforcement officials and recovery program representatives.

“Fentanyl has become a significant public safety threat across this entire country,” said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.

Senator Cornyn says this needs to be addressed from top to bottom.

“I just think it is too multi-faceted, Julie, whether it is mental health challenges, law enforcement challenges, border security challenges. Listen, we have so many different facets to it.

Senator Cornyn, says legislation he introduced that would provide additional funding for substance abuse disorder program has already passed the Senate, and he's pushing colleagues in the house to pass it as soon as possible.