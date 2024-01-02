Seminary, Worth Heights areas in Fort Worth to receive $8M revitalization grants

The new year will bring new benefits to two historically underfunded Fort Worth neighborhoods.

Fort Worth’s Neighborhood Revitalization Grant for 2024 will provide a total of $8 million in capital improvements to two areas: Worth Heights and Seminary, both on the south side.

The Fort Worth City Council selected the neighborhoods as the recipients of the grant money in December. Each neighborhood will receive $4 million for capital improvements.

For 22 years, Luis Perez has been building new businesses in the Seminary neighborhood in south Fort Worth.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

He told NBC 5 that the area had seen progress over those decades but still wasn’t safe enough.

“It’s only for business, to live, no,” Perez told NBC 5. “It’s a lot of crimes around here.”

“I’ve had a few robberies in my store the past two years, maybe four times,” he continued.

A new effort from the city could soon help address some of his concerns.

For 2024, the city of Fort Worth’s Neighborhood Revitalization Grants will allot $4 million each to the Seminary and neighboring Worth Heights.

The city said these areas were chosen for their financial needs and the condition of the neighborhoods.

“I hope they improve everything, change a few things we need,” Perez said.

In Seminary, some said public safety was the biggest issue and wanted to see more officers on the street.

“We need more police, for sure, because we have a lot of crime around here,” Perez said.

In nearby Worth Heights, the city said better drainage on some streets and more lighting at public parks have been areas of need.

“This is wonderful news for the Worth Heights neighborhood, District 11, and the City of Fort Worth,” said Jeanette Martinez, District 11 councilmember. “Not only will this program funding to help improve infrastructure within the community, but it will also bring in positive development and an awareness of City services that will benefit generations to come.”

People in both neighborhoods shared the hope that this money could help build a better south Fort Worth.

“New buildings, new business, better roads,” Perez listed among his priorities.



The community will ultimately decide how the grant money will be spent.

Starting this month, the city will meet with people living in Seminary and Worth Heights to talk about the projects they want to see in their neighborhoods. The city’s goal is for the entirety of the funding to be spent within two years.