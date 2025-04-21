Semi crash closes all eastbound lanes of I-30 during Monday morning rush hour near downtown Dallas

A crash involving an 18-wheeler caused all eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 to Interstate South 35E to shut down on Monday morning.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, the call came in around 4:47 a.m.

TxDOT cameras showed the semi on its side in the guardrail with debris in the road and fuel leaking. It is unclear what the truck was hauling.

It caused officials to close down the eastbound lanes of I-30 and southbound I-35E near Riverfront, according to deputies.

The road was shut down for around four hours as crews cleared the scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition, deputies said.

The investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.