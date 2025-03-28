Selena fans celebrate singer, react to parole denial for her killer

The woman who killed Tejano music icon Selena Quintanilla has been denied parole.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles made the announcement Thursday.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Yolanda Saldívar has been serving a life sentence since she was convicted in October 1995 for the murder of the singer known as the Queen of Tejano.

Saldivar was required to serve 30 years and became eligible for parole this year.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The denial comes days before the 30th anniversary of Selena’s death on March 31, 1995.



At Olmo Market in Oak Cliff, dozens of fans gathered to celebrate the singer’s life for the 10th annual 214 Selena festivities.

“We're just celebrating that legacy, taking the time to hold space for all of those who connect with that Tejano identity,” said singer and Selena fan Esti Romero.

Over the past decade, 214 Selena has grown into a four-day event, says Olmo Market co-owner Armando Puente.



“It started out as a one-day event and then it just branched out,” said Puente.

On the menu in the café: Games, trivia and music with a side of sweet satisfaction after word spread Thursday about Saldivar’s parole denial.

The crowd cheered when the news was announced.



“I’m celebrating because she never needs to leave that prison ever in my opinion,” said Romero.

Saldivar, who was the founder and president of Selena’s fan club, was convicted of shooting the singer in a Corpus Christi motel after a confrontation with her.



Saldivar will be eligible for parole again in 2030.



In a statement, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles said, “The reason provided by the panel for denial was the Nature of the Offense: The record indicates that the instant offense has elements of brutality, violence, assaultive behavior or conscious selection of victim’s vulnerability indicating a conscious disregard for the lives, safety, or property of others, such that the offender poses a continuing threat to public safety.”

In a statement, Selena's family said, "While nothing can bring Selena back, this decision reaffirms that justice continues to stand for the beautiful life that was taken from us and from millions of fans around the world far too soon."

Fans continue celebrating Selena's life and what she represents to Mexican Americans.

“I think Selena was the first real bridge to that identity and that's why so many of us connected with her as much as we did,” said Romero.



214 Selena festivities continue through the weekend. Details can be found online.