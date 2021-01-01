Security Guard, Woman Injured in Separate Shootings at Arlington Apartment Complex on New Year's Eve

An apartment complex security guard was injured in a shooting on New Year's Eve as Arlington police investigated an earlier shooting in the same community on the city's east side.

According to Arlington police, officers were called to Arlington Memorial Hospital shortly before 7 p.m. after a woman arrived with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. Officers learned the shooting likely took place at the Las Lomas Apartments on the 800 block of Timberlake and opened an investigation.

While inside the apartment leasing office reviewing surveillance video with two security guards, an Arlington police officer reported hearing gunfire outside. When the guards and officer went outside to investigate, the officer said shots were fired in their direction.

"One round struck a security guard causing minor injury," Arlington police said. "Both security guards returned fire and the officer discharged their firearm toward the suspects."

According to police, none of the shots fired by the security guards or police officer hit anyone and whoever was firing at them escaped.

Patrol officers detained three people nearby, but it's not yet clear if they were involved in either shooting.

Both the woman involved in the initial shooting and the security guard suffered minor injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Julia Hall at 817-459-5325. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.