Security Guard Killed, 3 Men Arrested After Assault at Mesquite Fitness Center

One man is dead and three others are in police custody after an assault at a fitness center in Mesquite, police said.

According to the Mesquite Police Department, officers were notified of an assault call at the Fitness Connection located in the 2000 Block of North Town East Boulevard on Saturday, Jan. 22, at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Police said witnesses at the scene informed officers that a security guard had been assaulted by multiple male suspects and he was currently lying on the ground.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive male subject lying on the floor inside the business, police said.

According to police, officers immediately began administering CPR until paramedics arrived on the scene. The security guard was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the victim was identified as Patrick Prejean, 43-year-old male from Dallas.

A subsequent investigation led to the identification and arrests of 20-year-old Xzaviour Williams, 26-year-old Darius Williams, and 26-year-old Cameron Walton, all from Augusta, Georgia, police said.

According to police, all three suspects have been charged with murder.