Security Guard Injured in Early Morning Shooting at Dallas Strip Club

One person is injured after a shooting at XTC Cabaret in Dallas on Sunday morning, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident occurred at XTC off Stemmons and Mockingbird shortly after 6 a.m.

Police said the victim, a security guard for the business, was involved in an argument with a group of unknown suspects and escorted them off the property.

At the end of his shift, the victim went to his vehicle where the group of suspects began shooting at him, police said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

According to police, the victim suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Police said the suspects fled the location.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, police said.