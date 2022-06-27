Security Guard Arrested After Fatal Shooting Outside Dallas Strip Club

A security guard is facing charges after a fatal shooting outside a Dallas strip club overnight Friday.

A woman was killed when two security guards opened fire on her vehicle as she reportedly drove into a crowd after the club had closed early Saturday morning.

According to a statement from XTC Cabaret, one of the guards was hit by the woman and pinned between her car and another vehicle.

"Reportedly fearing for her life, the security guard shot the driver as the guard was being hit and before the driver could seriously injure or kill others," representatives said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Dallas Police said Monday afternoon that one of the guards, 30-year-old Sterlin Hammett, has been arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count for each person that was in the car.

Hammet has been booked into the Dallas County Jail, but a bond amount has not yet been set and it's not clear if he's obtained an attorney.

The condition of the injured guard is not immediately known.