Secret Santa Delivers Early Christmas Gifts for Little Elm Family

The Spradlin family of Little Elm got an early Christmas present when they least expected it. On Sunday, Walmart in Prosper called to let them know the gifts they put on layaway for their 4-year old daughter, Alex, had been paid-in-full by a Secret Santa.

"To get the phone call that someone's helped us out meant a lot," an emotional Jason Spradlin said.

"I was in shock," Spradlin's wife, Laura, said. "We did have a hard year."

The Spradlins lived out of a camper on the road for months for Jason's work as an insurance adjuster. Then they got some devastating news.

"We kind of knew on our way home that the baby probably wasn't going to make it," Laura said about her miscarriage.

The couple's medical bills mounted, but they wanted to continue a Christmas tradition of adopting children off of an Angel Tree at church to buy gifts for them for Christmas. They had just returned from buying those gifts when the call from Walmart came.

"Coming home after doing that for them and finding out someone did it for us, it was absolutely incredible," Laura said. "It just really shows that if you do what you feel God is leading you to do, it's going to come back and bless you times 100."

Jason said Walmart told him others who had items on layaway also benefitted from their Secret Santa.

"It's the gesture more than the price tag," Spradlin said. "You don't know who you're going to affect."