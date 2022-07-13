Fort Worth

Second Saturday Brings Free Family Fun to Fort Worth's Diamond Hill

Camp Fire First Texas hosts the summer event at its Diamond Hill station

By Deborah Ferguson

A free event called Second Saturday brought something good to the kids in the Diamond Hill neighborhood in Fort Worth.

Camp Fire First Texas hosted the July 9 event that included hands-on robotics activities from Perot Tech Truck, hands-on cooking demonstrations from the Tarrant Area Food Bank, and outdoor games and skill-building.

"It was a hot but overall excellent day at Camp Fire Diamond Hill Station," Christy Jones with Camp Fire told NBC 5.

Jones says the next Second Saturday event is on Aug. 13 from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

The Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures mobile dental unit will also be there to offer free screenings.

An RSVP is required and the link is here.

