Second Public Utility Commission Executive Resigns After Winter Storm Energy Crisis Knocks Out Power to Millions for Days

On Monday, the Public Utility Commission announced the resignation of Commissioner Shelly Botkin.

This comes just one week after the PUC's Chair DeAnn Walker resigned.

The PUC announced that the commissioner's resignation will be effective immediately.

The winter storm battered Texas' deregulated power generators, both renewable and thermal, knocking 48.6% of them offline and plunging millions of Texans into the dark. ERCOT, the nonprofit that oversees the Texas grid, claimed the controlled outages, which lasted for more than 70 hours in subfreezing temperatures that dropped to near zero degrees, were necessary to avert an even more catastrophic failure that would have wiped out power to most of the state’s 30 million residents for weeks or maybe even months. At least 40 people in Texas died as a result of the storm, and 10 days after the blackout started, more than 1 million people in the state were still under boil-water notices.

Two days after Walker's resignation, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott named Arthur D'Andrea the new head of the PUC.

According to Commissioner Botkin's LinkedIn profile, she has served as the Commissioner for the PUC since June of 2018. Prior to that, she worked as the Director of Corporate Communications and Government Relations for ERCOT from January 2015 until June of 2018.

NBC 5 has reached out to the PUC for a copy of Botkin's resignation letter, but so far have not heard back.