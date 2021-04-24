Second Person Indicted on Murder Charge in Death of Dallas Rapper MO3

A second person has been indicted on a murder charge in the death of the Dallas rapper known as MO3, according to Dallas County court records.

Devin Maurice Brown, 28, was indicted on Thursday on a charge of murder in connection with Melvin Noble's death on Nov. 11, 2020.

Noble, 28, was gunned down on Interstate 35E, near Marsalis Avenue, as he ran on foot down the highway from the shooter, Dallas police said.

Brown is the second person to be indicted in Noble's death. Kewon Dontrell White, 22, was indicted on a murder charge in February, according to court records.

White was also indicted Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting in November.

A bystander who was sitting in his vehicle was also shot when the gunman opened fire. The bystander was hospitalized with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

Both Brown and White have also been indicted on federal charges.

The two men, who are described as affiliates by the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, were indicted in December on one count each of felon in possession of a firearm.

Brown was also indicted on one count of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

According to a criminal complaint, law enforcement conducting a search of Brown's home found a stolen AK-47 in his closet as well as a substance that tested positive for synthetic cannabinoids, often referred to as K2 or spice, methamphetamine tablets, scales, baggies and more than $3,200.

A second criminal complaint alleges law enforcement found a 9mm pistol in White's pocket. White fled on a dirt bike and then on foot when officers tried to stop him, the U.S. attorney's office said.

If convicted of the federal charges, White faces up to 10 years in federal prison and Brown faces up to 20 years on both the drug and gun charges.