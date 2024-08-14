Second pastor resigns at Argyle church following controversial departure of lead pastor

Weeks after the lead pastor at Cross Timbers Church in Argyle stepped down due to allegations of having a concerning pattern of miscommunication with women, an executive pastor decided to resign from his position.

On Monday, Aug. 12, Executive Pastor Byron Copeland revealed to church officials and the congregation that he would be stepping down from his role.

In a letter Copeland wrote to the church family, he stated that he felt compelled to start a new season of life.

"I write this message with a thankful heart and a bit of sadness. I have felt the heavy weight of our recent hurt at Cross Timbers Church. But, I am thankful that this is a place of healing and hope. Especially with Toby Slough’s willingness to return to steady the ship, I am as confident and optimistic about the future of this church as I’ve ever been."

"Though this period has been exceptionally challenging, walking through this with the staff has enriched my life. I have met so many incredible people who have inspired my faith."

"But, I sense that God is calling me to a fresh season of life. So, it is with a thankful heart that I have decided to resign from my position."

"As I transition, I am very confident for you- as a congregation. I continue to be impressed by the character and sincerity of the Cross Timbers Elders and Staff. You are in great hands, and I believe your best days are ahead. We wish nothing but goodness and blessings for Cross Timbers Church."

Cross Timbers Church officials said Copeland was a great leader and stepped up during a "difficult phase." They also wrote that they supported his decision to resign and spend time with his family.

Copeland resigned weeks after former senior pastor Josiah Anthony was called to resign for "inappropriate and hurtful actions."

According to another letter sent to Cross Timbers Church's congregation and obtained by NBC 5, officials said the former senior pastor's resignation did not include any physical, sexual acts or illegal activities involving children. However, days after Anthony stepped down, the church released another letter explaining the events that led to them asking the pastor to leave his position.

Cross Timbers Church stated that multiple women had come forward, accusing Anthony of sending them sexually explicit messages via text and on social media.

In 2014, Anthony began his tenure at Cross Timbers church as a student pastor. He progressed through the ranks over the next nine years and eventually assumed the senior pastor role. According to his LinkedIn profile, he served in this capacity since March 2022.

Following Anthony's departure, church officials allowed the founder, Toby Slough, to take over as interim lead pastor until they found a replacement.