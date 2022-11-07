Second Dallas Homicide Investigation Renews Attention on Electronic Ankle Monitoring

There were few signs Monday of the violence Dallas Police investigators say Zeric Jackson left behind at a Northeast Dallas apartment early Thursday.

Jackson, 36, is accused of killing a man inside a third-floor unit in the 10000 block of Audelia Road.

An arrest affidavit obtained Monday reveals Jackson is already a convicted violent felon, stemming from a 2005 deadly aggravated robbery and was wearing an electronic ankle monitor when he was arrested Friday.

This homicide investigation comes just two weeks after two Methodist Dallas Medical Center employees were killed when another violent parolee, 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez, opened fire inside the labor and delivery wing. Hernandez has been charged with capital murder.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Hernandez was wearing an ankle monitor too which prompted an immediate response from Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia on October 24.

“I’m at a pause when we think that putting an ankle monitor on a violent criminal is some form of accountability because ankle monitors on violent criminals are useless,” Garcia said.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles told our content partner The Dallas Morning News that Jackson served 15 years of an 18-year prison sentence and was released in May on supervision and was required to wear an electronic ankle monitor.

Garcia told NBC 5 in a statement Monday that accountability continues to be one of the biggest hurdles faced in policing.

“We recognize parole is an essential tool of our criminal justice system,” Garcia said. “However, if a violent criminal has been paroled, and an ankle monitor is deemed necessary as an additional restriction, then that individual isn’t ready for parole.”

The arrest affidavit added the ankle monitor placed Zeric Jackson at the apartment at the time of the killing, which helped lead to his arrest.