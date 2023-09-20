Older brother of boy killed in Waxahachie ATV crash dies of his injuries, DPS says

The older brother of a boy killed in an ATV crash on Sunday has also died of his injuries from the crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Earlier this week NBC 5 reported a teenager driving a 2008 Polaris ATV collided with a pickup truck at about 7 p.m. Sunday while on Boz Road, about 7 miles west of Waxahachie in Ellis County.

Investigators said a 16-year-old girl was driving the ATV when she ran a stop sign and crashed into a pickup truck injuring a married couple, both 70.

Authorities believe the ATV flipped at least once before ending up in a ditch on the side of the road. The DPS said the ATV driver and her passengers, ages 14, 14, and 12, were thrown from the vehicle.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said on Monday that 12-year-old Wyatt Randle did not survive the crash. NBC 5 learned on Wednesday that 14-year-old Ayden Randle, Wyatt's older brother, had also died of his injuries.

The 16-year-old driver and a 14-year-old passenger still remain hospitalized after the crash. The driver and the passenger of the pickup truck, who were both wearing seat belts, were taken to Baylor, Scott and White Hospital in Waxahachie in unknown conditions, DPS said.

The ATV was equipped with harness-style seatbelts but investigators said they were not being worn at the time of the crash.

The children attended Waxahachie Preparatory Academy, which issued the following statement on Tuesday on Facebook.

"The Waxahachie Preparatory Academy family is deeply saddened by the tragic death of two of our students, and also for one other Waxahachie Prep student and another child who suffered serious injuries. As our community grieves, please keep these children and their families in your prayers. Our hope and prayer is that Jesus will give these families the peace and comfort that only He can provide, that He will bring healing to the two who are recovering, and that He will strengthen us all for the days ahead," the school wrote on Facebook.

Texas DPS Sgt. William Lockridge told NBC 5 earlier in the week that ATVs are meant for fields, trails and the woods and are not street-legal vehicles. He said there is an ATV crash in Texas about once a week.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing and it's not immediately clear if any charges will be filed.