Second Chance Farm rescues animals with special needs

At the end of a country road outside Granbury, you'll find a place that rescues animals with special needs.

It's called Second Chance Farm.

"How many places take in a blind steer, a deaf and blind dog, a two-legged dog?" said Sandi Walker, who owns the farm.

NBC 5 first visited Second Chance Farm eight years ago. Back then, Walker had about 100 animals. Since then, that number has doubled.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"The more well-known we are, being a special needs rescue, the more calls we get," Walker said.

Some animals we met on our first visit are still at the farm. "They've got a little gray like all of us," Walker laughed. Among the old-timers are Wilbur, a blind steer, and Blossom, a one-eyed pig.

The newer residents include a horse named Twister, who was severely injured in a tornado. And Samsonite, a dog at the center of a high-profile cruelty case in Central Texas.

"After they burned him, he was only seven months old, they put him in a suitcase and put him in a closet for five days," Walker explained. Samsonite is now healed and happy. The men who abused him were sentenced to years in prison.

As word of Second Chance Farm's mission has spread, supporters have stepped up to help. On a recent North Texas Giving Day, donors chipped in more than $86,000. That money will buy food, veterinary care, and help maintain the farm's facilities.

Walker says the need for the care she and the farm's volunteers provide only grows. But she intends to keep rescuing special needs animals for years to come.

"I guess we'll be doing the same dang thing, just a little grayer," she laughs.