Man's body found in motel room after standoff, fatal police shooting

A standoff outside a Garland motel ended in a fatal police shooting and the discovery of a second body inside the room.

Garland police said they were called to the Motel 6 on 12721 LBJ Freeway just before 2 p.m. Wednesday for a disturbance between motel management and a guest. Police said the motel stated that the tenant was no longer welcome and had overstayed their reservation.

Police officials said when officers tried to speak with the tenant, the man pointed a gun at officers before barricading himself inside a room for several hours. Officers retreated, took cover, evacuated nearby rooms and called for the department's SWAT officers to assist with negotiations.

Garland police said after several failed attempts at negotiating the man's surrender, SWAT officers fired tear gas into the room to force him outside. Police said that as SWAT officers approached the room’s window, the man was shot at least once after he approached the window while holding a weapon.

When SWAT officers entered the room, they found the man had been fatally wounded. They also said the body of a second man was found in the room and that the other man appeared to have died several hours earlier.

"When we went inside, we did observe two people deceased. The person who had displayed the weapon at the officers and another person who, based on our observations, appeared to be dead for several hours prior to the incident," police said.

Police did not speculate on the second man's cause of death and said the history and whether there was foul play were part of the ongoing investigation.

The identities of the two men will be released by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office after their families have been notified of their deaths.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The Garland Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the standoff and the death of the second man found in the room.