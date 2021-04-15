Second Arrest Made After Burleson Officer Shot, Woman Killed in Carjacking

A second person has been arrested after a chain of events Wednesday that included a Burleson police officer being shot multiple times during a traffic stop and a woman killed during a carjacking.

Jerry Don Elders was arrested Wednesday afternoon and is facing charges in the officer's shooting. Elders, who was expected to appear before a magistrate Thursday morning, is being held on bonds totaling more than $1 million and has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a police officer.

Police said Elders was arrested driving a stolen pickup truck that belonged to Robin Waddell, a woman who police said died after being shot Wednesday morning in an apparent carjacking.

Before dawn, police said Elders was with a man and a woman when he was pulled over for an equipment malfunction by Burleson police officer Joshua Lott. As Lott approached the vehicle, police say Elders fired multiple shots striking Lott at least three times in the neck, shoulder and chest.

One of the men believed to be in the car with Elders was identified Thursday by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office as Jeremy Wayne Brewer.

The sheriff's office said Brewer was arrested Wednesday night at a property off County Road 804 on warrants for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, assault causing bodily injury and theft of property $2,500 < $30K. He is currently being held in the Johnson County Jail on bonds totaling $258,000.

It is not yet clear if those charges are new from Wednesday or if they were outstanding.

The woman who was also believed to be in the car at the time of the officer's shooting was detained and released Wednesday with no charges announced against her.

So far police have not announced any charges related to Waddell's murder, the woman who was killed in a carjacking after the officer was shot.

Elders was arrested Wednesday afternoon driving Waddell's stolen pickup truck near the Oklahoma border. He was transferred overnight from the Cooke County Jail to the Johnson County Jail

Other charges may be filed.