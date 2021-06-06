Body Located During Search After Vehicle Swept Into Creek in Garland

First responders have located a body while searching Sunday for a woman whose car was swept from a bridge in Garland by rushing water.

Officials have not confirmed whether the body is that of the woman they were searching for. The medical examiner's office will make the identification.

Garland fire and police were dispatched at about 2:18 a.m. to a call of a person trapped in a Nissan Altima in the 1700 block of Holford Road surrounded by water.

As the Garland Fire Department arrived, they saw the car trapped in the water at the north end of a bridge, Garland fire Battalion Chief Mike VanBuskirk said.

Rescue crews could not safely reach the car because the water was flowing about 12 to 24 inches over the roadway, and the car was swept into the creek, he said.

Officials think the woman was the only person in the car at the time.

"There's a lot of times that we do have the victim or the occupant on the phone at the time, but a lot of times we get there in time to be able to get them out," VanBuskirk said. "Unfortunately they weren't able to get to the vehicle before it went into the creek."

The car was recovered about 300 yards downstream at about 7 a.m., but the woman was not inside.

A crew searching by boat spotted a body before 4 p.m. Sunday, but could not get close enough Sunday to make an identification, VanBuskirk said.

Several other agencies helped with the search Sunday, including Wylie, Richardson and Plano fire departments, dogs from Lone Star Search and Rescue, and the Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter.

"We try to preach that all the time ... turn around, don't drown," VanBuskirk said. "It only takes 6 inches of water before it can start moving your vehicle. With a foot of water it can move just about any vehicle off the road."

When storms come, the street department typically closes the barricades by the bridge, but the rain came down too fast for them to do so, VanBuskirk said.

By Sunday afternoon, the water had receded.

With another round of storms possible overnight, a flash flood watch was issued Sunday for a large portion of North and East Texas. The watch, which includes Dallas and Tarrant counties, will be in effect from 3 a.m. Monday until 7 p.m.