Fort Worth

Search Ongoing for Missing Fort Worth Teen With Autism

The 14-year-old had called his parents the night before his disappearance to say he had been bullied by other boys and was feeling stressed, mom says

By Brian Roth

A search is underway for a 14-year-old Fort Worth boy with autism who walked away from his Mississippi boarding school nearly a week ago and hasn't been seen since.
Surveillance video showed Nathan Covarrubias leaving the campus of the Summit’s View boarding school Friday morning, his mother, Carrie Covarrubias, told WTVA-TV. Nathan had called his parents the night before his disappearance to say he had been bullied by other boys and was feeling stressed, the report said.

The campus he was attending -- a boarding school for boys with developmental issues -- is near the town of Walnut and is nestled in a forest within walking distance of the Tennessee state line.

"I never in my life imagined we would ever be in this situation," Carrie Covarrubias told The Clarion Ledger.

The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office says Nathan has autism, a disruptive mood regulation disorder and is bipolar.

He was last seen wearing a blue, long-sleeved shirt and khaki shorts.

Anyone with information that can help find the child is asked to call the Walnut Police Department at 662-837-9336 or the Alcorn County Sheriff's Office at 662-286-5521.

