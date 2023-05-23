Search Is on for Trio Targeting Senior Citizens in Midlothian, One Posing as a Nurse: Police

Midlothian Police need help finding a trio of suspected burglars accused of targeting nursing home residents in Ellis County.

Police say one of the crooks managed to access elderly residents by posing as a nurse.

On March 28, officers responded to Legacy Oaks Senior Living Community on South 14th Street for several burglaries, specifically stolen credit cards.

Staff told police a woman went to the facility identifying herself as a nurse, even presenting credentials.

“We had a suspect come in and pose as a nurse that worked at the facility and in turn had bogus identification and committed a theft,” said MPD Commander Byron Stewart. “She went room to room and stole a bunch of residents’ credit cards and things of that nature.”

How the woman managed to fool staff is still being investigated, according to police.

The goal right now is to identify her and two other people detectives believe are in on the scheme.

This week, MPD released surveillance photographs of the alleged fake nurse captured on camera at the senior living facility as well as photos of a man and woman at a Best Buy store.

Police say the stolen credit cards were used that same day at Best Buy locations in Mansfield and Waxahachie.

The man and woman bought Apple iPads and Macbook computers, according to a press release.

The crooks left in a silver SUV believed to be a Kia Sorento year model between 2015 – 2020.

“That’s where we’re at right now, trying to get these suspects identified and once we get them identified, hopefully we can prosecute from there,” said Stewart.

The suspects could face several charges including theft and forgery.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact MPD Detective Cole Underwood at 972-775-7634 or cole.underwood@midlothian.tx.us.