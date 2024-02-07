Search is on for gunman who shot, killed 16-year-old in Denton

The search is on for the gunman who killed a 16-year-old in Denton.

Ely Mendez was a student at Denton High School.

“He was not the sweetest, but he had the biggest heart, the biggest heart in the family,” said Ely’s brother Jharrison Mendez, 20.

Jharrison Mendez says he last saw Ely on Saturday and never imagined it would be his last.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“He came up to me and he asked me for my car keys and I asked him where he was going and he said he was first going to go hang out with this girl,” explained Mendez.

Then, Ely said he was going to meet friends, according to his brother. But the night ended in tragedy.

Denton police say they responded to an unconscious person call at 11:37 Saturday night near Denia Park at Roselawn Drive and Bernard Street. The caller reported a driver was unresponsive with a bullet hole in the vehicle's window. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and later pronounced dead.

“He was shot underneath his left arm which leads to his heart,” said Mendez.

Ely Mendez was just 16 years old. Proficient at playing piano, his family says he sometimes performed for seniors. He also played football for Denton High School. Ely had dreams, they say, of becoming a lawyer. Now, it's justice they seek for him.

“Just want an answer,” said Mendez. “Day by day not knowing what's going on frustrates a lot of us.”



Denton High School Principal Joel Hayes sent a letter to parents Wednesday notifying them of the loss of a Bronco.



"It is with great sadness that we share the news of a sudden loss to our Denton Bronco family," the letter said. "Ely Mendez-Gomez, Class of 2025, passed away unexpectedly last weekend. And, while we don’t know all of the details surrounding his death, we ask you to keep his family and friends in your prayers these next several weeks."



Hayes said the school has reached out to Ely’s family to let them know it will provide support during this difficult loss.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Hunter Gay at (940) 349-7793. To anonymously report a tip, call Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS (8477) or visit www.dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.