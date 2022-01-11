"Cowards" is the only description the Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia has for the person or persons who opened fire on a sleeping family and killed an 18-year-old woman.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday along Reynolds Avenue.

The victim, Crystal Rodriguez, was sleeping when she was hit by gunfire.

"It just hurts real hard to think this is happening," said Crystal Vital, the victim's mother.

Vital is in pieces, consumed by grief and anger.

"I had a perfect family. My three kids and me and then she did not deserve this. My baby girl did not deserve this," said Vital.

Dallas police said Rodriguez was the victim of a drive-by shooting.

"She was laying down. She did not deserve that. She did not deserve that," said Vital"

Vital ran to her daughter's bedroom and saw Crystal in bed, clutching her chest.

"I had got a sock that was there and I put it against her and I was applying pressure because she was bleeding so much and I was hoping she was going to be fine and she was going to fight for her life," said Vital.

The former Texas A&M Commerce student, who just moved back home and started working at DFW Airport with dreams of becoming a flight attendant, did not survive.

Police are searching for suspects and a motive.

"We don't have a description yet other than the fact that these are cowards that at three in the morning shot at a house while people were sleeping," said Garcia.

The chief did not hold back on his vow to find those responsible.

"I'm angry. I'm angry at any loss of life in the city. We're very proud of the work we've done to reduce violent crime, but when incidents like this happen, we take it personal," said Garcia. "We're not going to stop until we bring these cowards to justice."

Other homes along Reynolds do not appear to have been hit by gunfire.

Vital, who lives with her brother and two other kids, said she has no idea why her home was targeted. She is pleading for answers and justice.

"Whatever … you did this … I don't know if it was a joke or to scare us. It cost my daughter her life. You took my daughter's life. You took it. You took it. You took her from me," said Vital.

The Dallas Police Department urges anyone with information to call their detectives.