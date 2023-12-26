Search for teen behind deadly ambush in Garland continues two years later

For the past two years, authorities have continued their search for Abel Acosta.

Acosta is named as the suspect in a shooting at a Garland convenience store that left three teens dead and another injured.

The triple-slaying happened on Dec. 26, 2021, at the 700 block of West Walnut Street just north of downtown Garland.

The three minors killed were 17-year-old Rafael Garcia, 16-year-old Ivan Noyola, and 14-year-old Xavier Gonzalez.

Surveillance video shows Acosta get down from his father's white pickup truck, creep into the convenience store, and open fire. Within seconds, Acosta was seen running out of the store and jumping into the backseat of the pickup truck.

According to Garland Police, Acosta fired at least 20 rounds in nine seconds.

Earlier in 2023, the suspect's father, 35-year-old Richard Acosta Jr., was charged with capital murder for his role in the triple shooting as the getaway driver.

On Tuesday morning, Noyola's mother, Reyna Macedonio, cried as she reflected on the last two years.

"I carry that pain in my heart," Macedonio said. "I wish I could see him for three more minutes and ask him what he did. What did he do to deserve being killed in this way?"

Macedonio said she planned to visit the gravesite of her son Tuesday evening.

Gonzalez's family also told NBC 5 they would be meeting at their loved ones' gravesite privately.

The Garcia family was not immediately available for comment.

While Garland Police said there have not been any developments in the suspect's whereabouts, they continue to search for him and anyone helping Abel.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to call Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477.