Search for New Fort Worth Police Chief Continues

Tuesday, the Fort Worth City Council will get an update on the ongoing search for a new police chief.

This comes after Chief Ed Kraus announced in July his intention to retire by the end of the year; starting the nationwide search for a replacement.

The application process ended in November and the city contracted a Keller-based firm, Strategic Government Resources, to aid in the search.

“The next step in the process will be to review the candidates to narrow the list to a group of semi-finalists. Once this step is completed, the potential list of candidates will be screened further and a group of finalists will be selected that will be brought in for in-person interviews,” a report from City Manager David Cooke said. “The semi-finalist group should be narrowed to a group of finalists by the end of December and in-person interviews should occur in the first half of January 2021.”

“The in-person portion of the selection process will include traditional panel interviews, including panels made up of stakeholders from various groups, and a public forum. Details on how to conduct the various planned steps are being worked out as precautions related to keeping everyone safe from COVID-19 must be considered,” the report continued.

The City Manager’s office could not confirm to NBC 5 how many applications (external and internal) were received.