Search For New Director of Fort Worth Police Oversight Monitor Narrowed Down to Two Finalists

Fort Worth city officials have narrowed their search for the next director of police oversight down to two finalists.

On Wednesday night, a public forum will be held to introduce the public to the candidates for the city’s new director of the Office of Police Oversight Monitor (OPOM): Michelle Phillips and Bonycle Sokunbi.

Phillips is the first independent inspector general for the city of Oakland, California, and has been serving in the role since January 2022. Sokunbi currently serves as deputy independent police monitor for the Office of the Independent Police Monitor in New Orleans.

The position was left vacant after Kim Neal, the city’s inaugural director of OPOM, stepped down in November. Fort Worth assistant city manager Valerie Washington has been serving as interim director since Neal’s departure.

A nationwide search for candidates was conducted through a recruiting firm, with more than 70 applicants.

“I think it is so important to get the community comfortable with police. I think of myself, I work with police and I still get nervous sometimes. I think it’s just knowing that most people don’t interact with police on a day-to-day basis,” Washington said.

Washington added the purpose of the office is to break any barriers between the police and the public while also holding the police accountable. The office can make recommendations to the Fort Worth Police Department, along with reviewing policies and procedures for inefficiencies or inequities.

“I think they’re [candidates] going to have to be open. They’re going to have to be very much based on relationships. They’ll need to have good relationships, with the city manager, elected officials, with community members especially,” Washington said.

The OPOM stems from a recommendation made by Fort Worth’s Race and Culture Task Force, which Bob Ray Sanders co-chaired.

“The community does not trust the internal affairs division of police department. That’s the main reason we recommended a police monitor and a citizen’s review board. They don’t trust what happens internally,” Sanders said. “To have that second look is very important. They don't trust the people who are in charge of the police department. They just don’t. That’s sad, but it’s the truth.”

Sanders said he hopes the next director will continue the work already done by Neal.

“The person has to be strong enough to be very independent. Not to be cowered by somebody in the police department, including the chief,” he said. “Just to be there as an independent voice to say, ‘Here’s what we think didn’t happen or did happen. Here’s what we think should not happen again. Here’s where we agree or disagree.’”

Both finalists are strong candidates, Washington said. The public forum Wednesday night will be held at the Como Community Center at 4660 Horne Street in Fort Worth between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. It will provide a chance for residents to engage in the process and ask questions.

“From why do they want to be in Fort Worth, are they going to stay in Fort Worth? They really can ask the gamut,” Washington said. “Whoever it is really has to fit in with the community and really be comfortable fielding those questions.”

The candidates will be interviewed by city leadership on Thursday. Washington said a decision will likely be made in the coming weeks.