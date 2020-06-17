Search for Missing Swimmer at Lake Ray Hubbard

First responders are searching for a missing swimmer at Lake Ray Hubbard.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dallas Fire-Rescue was called for a water rescue at Lake Ray Hubbard after someone went into the water and never resurfaced.

Multiple agencies including, DFR, Rowlett, the Game Warden's Office and Dallas Police Department's Dive Team are assisting in recovery efforts.

The location at Lake Ray Hubbard is in the area of Lakeview Parkway and Muddy Creek approximately in the 6200 block of Lakeview Parkway.

According to Dallas responders, the missing swimmer is a 24-year-old man.