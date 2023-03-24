Search for Missing Rains County Boy Ends in Tragedy

The search for a missing boy with Autism came to a tragic end in Rains County Thursday night.

The Rains County Sheriff's Office confirmed early Friday morning they found the body of a missing, non-verbal 5-year-old boy, identified as Miguel, in a pond Thursday night.

Sheriff's deputies began searching for the boy near a home on Farm-to-Market Road 2737 at about 6 p.m.

Sheriff Michael Hopkins said in a post on Facebook that about three hours after the search began, the child's body was found in a pond on the property.

"Our hearts are heavy regarding the result of yesterday evening's call for service. There are no words that I can convey to help all that were involved directly or indirectly in this incident," Hopkins said on Facebook. "My heart goes out to the family and all Rains County Citizens that this has affected."

Hopkins said that as the search continued on Thursday night, more agencies arrived to help find the missing child. In addition to thanking Rains County Sheriff's Office staff, Hopkins thanked the following department for their assistance: East Tawakoni Police, Point Police, Emory Police, Texas DPS Air 101, Texas DPS, Hunt County Sheriff's Office, Point Fire, East Tawakoni Fire, Emory Fire, Cash Fire Water Rescue Team and Hopkins County EMS.