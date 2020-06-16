Search for Missing Fisherman Underway on Lewisville Lake Near Little Elm

A search is underway on Lewisville Lake for a fisherman who is believed to have fallen in the water and not resurfaced.
Rescuers with the Little Elm police and fire departments began searching for the person around noon Tuesday.
A dive team has been called to the scene.
According to Little Elm Chief of Police Rodney Harrison, rescuers are working to recover a person near where U.S. Highway 380 crosses the lake east of Farm-to-Market Road 720.
