Search for Missing Fisherman Underway on Lewisville Lake Near Little Elm

A search is underway on Lewisville Lake for a fisherman who is believed to have fallen in the water and not resurfaced.

Rescuers with the Little Elm police and fire departments began searching for the person around noon Tuesday.

A dive team has been called to the scene.

According to Little Elm Chief of Police Rodney Harrison, rescuers are working to recover a person near where U.S. Highway 380 crosses the lake east of Farm-to-Market Road 720.

