A 12-year-old Frisco boy reported missing Monday afternoon has been found, police say.

Frisco police said in a tweet Tuesday morning that Joshua Wilson, 12, has been located. The tweet thanked "all who shared the information and answered our call for assistance."

Wilson had been reported missing after he disappeared about 4 p.m. Monday from his home on the 2900 block of Parkwood Road in Frisco, police said.

No further information was provided.