Multiple law enforcement agencies are joining the search Thursday for a missing 7-year-old girl last seen Wednesday evening in Wise County.

Wise County Sheriff Lake Akin said a parent said she reported her daughter, 7-year-old Athena Strand, missing at 6:40 p.m. after the girl disappeared from her room. The mother said she searched for about an hour before contacting the sheriff's office for help.

The girl was last seen in the vicinity of the 200 block of County Road 3573 in Paradise, Akin said. She was wearing a plaid jacket, jeans and boots.

Search efforts continued overnight and expanded to include multiple other agencies Thursday, including the local Texas Ranger, Fort Worth PD, Bridgeport PD, local fire departments, Wise County EMS, Search Rescue One (K-9 assisted), and several other agencies, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information that can help locate the girl is asked to call the Wise County Sheriff's Office at 940-627-5971.