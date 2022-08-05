Search Continues For Missing Woman in Erath County

Investigators are continuing the search for a missing Stephenville woman who was last seen on July 29.

Sharla Shaffer, 48, was last seen on her Stephenville property on June 29 when speaking with her daughter, Erath County Sheriff Matt Coates said in a press release Tuesday.

A photo of Shaffer has not been provided by law enforcement.

According to Coates, Shaffer's property and adjacent properties were searched thoroughly by local and state law enforcement as well as Erath County EMS. So far, the search has yielded no evidence as to Shaffer's whereabouts, Coates said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The property was searched by dogs from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and by drone over the weekend. Detailed searches outlining county roads in both Erath and Hood counties were also conducted.

According to the release, a note believed to be from Shaffer was found by a family member on Friday and was given to law enforcement. Coates said Shaffer is not known to have any electronic devices with her. She is both a cross-country runner and bicyclist so it is possible she traveled a long distance.

Shaffer's bicycle which had initially been reported missing was found at her property by family members.

Coates said there is no evidence of foul play or criminal activity and that all evidence at this time points to the belief that Shaffer left on her own to an unknown location.

All agencies that can be involved in missing person cases like this one are involved in the search, Coates said. He is asking for the public to stay away from the immediate area.

For those that live on neighboring properties along County Road 491, County Road 179 or County Road 178, Coates is asking for those individuals to reach out to law enforcement to allow any outbuildings to be searched.