Search Continues for Missing Man at Joe Pool Lake

The search continues Tuesday for a man who jumped into Joe Pool Lake and never resurfaced.

The Grand Prairie Fire Department responded to a 911 call around 7 p.m. Monday.

Witnesses stated that a man, a woman and two girls all jumped into the lake. The woman and the two girls were all recovered, but the man was never found.

Officials said that the girls did have on life jackets, but the man did not.

Search crews worked until dark, attempting to locate the man with no success.

Crews returned to the location Tuesday morning to resume the search.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.