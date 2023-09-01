Search continues for gunman after armored car guard shot in Dallas

A search is ongoing for the person who critically wounded an armored car guard during an attempted robbery in Old East Dallas Friday morning.

According to Dallas Police, officers were called to a shooting just before 9:30 a.m. on the 100 block of S. Carroll Avenue. Police tape surrounded a GardaWorld armored car parked outside Big Jim's Check Cashing, along Carroll between Main Street and Eastside Avenue.

Police said that while the investigation is in the preliminary stages, it appears the guard was shot during a robbery attempt at the location.

The guard was hospitalized in critical condition Friday morning. On Friday afternoon GardaWorld Cash confirmed their employee was targeted while at a stop, but they didn't provide any update on their condition.

"We can confirm that a member of GardaWorld Cash was fired upon while servicing a stop in Dallas, Texas. At this time, we are focused on deploying the necessary resources to support our people and working closely with the authorities in their investigation," the company said.

The investigation into the shooting and robbery is ongoing.

Dallas Police have not announced any arrests or identified any suspects.