Seagoville Police Issue Amber Alert for Two Teenagers

The Seagoville Police Department issued an Amber Alert Monday morning for two teenage girls.

Police need the public's help finding 16-year-old Devany Betancourt and 17-year-old Marina Nelson. Law enforcement officials issued the Amber Alert because they believe the teenagers are in grave or immediate danger.

Betancourt is described as 5-feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gold and pink shirt, jeans, brown boots, a gold chain with a bull, and two gold rings.

Nelson, is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing130 pounds. She has wavy brown hair and green eyes, and last seen wearing an orange shirt, gray sweatshirt, and shorts.

The pair were last seen in the 1700 block of South Highway 175 in Seagoville around 2:20 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Seagoville Police Department at (972) 287-2999.