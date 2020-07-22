Dallas

Seagoville Police Chase Ends in Fatal Crash in Dallas

Police said the suspect crashed near Stark Road and Seagoville Road

Metro

A man is dead and another is in police custody after a fatal multi-vehicle accident in Southeast Dallas early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 1600 block of East Stark Road at approximately 2:45 a.m.

Seagoville police were pursuing a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run investigation before the crash occurred, police said.

Police said the suspect vehicle crashed into a tree near Stark Road and Seagoville Road.

According to police, one occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other occupant fled on foot before being apprehended by Mesquite police.

No other injuries were reported.

While the chase occurred in Seagoville city limits, Dallas police are now investigating the crash since it ended within Dallas city limits.

This article tagged under:

DallasSeagoville
