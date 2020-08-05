coronavirus

Scream 2020 Cancelled Due to COVID-19

The company says it will be back in fall of 2021

Fernando Vazquez Miras

Screams Halloween Theme Park has canceled its season for the first time in its 25-year history.

The cancellation is due to concerns about COVID-19.

"During this unprecedented time, the owners and management of Screams considered man options and scenarios to safely conduct the Screams 2020 season," the company said through a press release. "They came to the determination that canceling Screams is the most responsible course of action to ensure the health and safety of its staff, employees, participants, patrons and community."

The company said it plans to be back in the fall of 2021 "bigger and better" to celebrate its 25th season.

