Science With Samantha: Make a Cloud In a Jar

In this edition of Science with Samantha, we're learning how to make a cloud in a jar.
Materials Needed:
Boiling Hot Water
Glass Jar
Oven Mitts
Matches or Hair Spray
Sandwich bag filled with ice
Instructions
- Pour hot boiling water into a glass jar almost full. Once jar is hot, dump water out so only 1/3 of jar is filled with water.
- Quickly spray hairspray into the jar, OR Light a match and drop it into water.
- Immediately put the bag of ice onto the jar.
- Watch the top of the jar carefully and you will see a cloud begin to form.
- After observing the cloud in the jar, remove the lid and watch the cloud escape out of the jar.
This fun and simple experiment needs an adult, but is a wonderful way to talk about and educate kids on the water cycle.
The Water Cycle:
Evaporation:
Heat from the Sun causes water on Earth to evaporate (turn from liquid into water vapor, a gas) and rise into the sky. This water vapor collects in the sky in the form of clouds.
Condensation:
As water vapor in the clouds cools down it becomes water again.
Precipitation:
Water falls from the sky in the form of rain, snow, hail, or sleet.
Collection:
Oceans and lakes collect water that has fallen.
Water evaporates into the sky again and the cycle continues.