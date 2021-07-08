Schools Double Down On In-Person Learning Despite Lingering Coronavirus Concerns

Schools are renewing their efforts to keep classrooms safe as a new variant of the coronavirus grows.

School leaders across the state are doubling down on the desire and intention to rely fully on in-person learning this fall.

"It's absolutely time to get these students back home, back in these classrooms they need it, we need it, and in order to save a generation of learning we need them back in the seats," said DeAndre Weaver, Superintendent, DeSoto Independent School District.

Southwest Dallas County had one of the highest percentages of students staying out of the classroom during the pandemic, and also experienced high levels of learning loss.

Weaver says his students can't afford another year out of the classroom.

"I don't believe all the learning needs to take place in the classroom but a majority of the learning needs to be within a classroom with a teacher," he said.

If you look at the latest numbers from a survey of North Texas parents from Deloitte. It shows 48% of those surveyed are anxious about the children returning to class and 67% saying they're concerned about their health as the effects of the pandemic remain.

"I am absolutely at that point," said Chief Academic Officer of DeSoto ISD, Mya Asberry. "My first concern is how is it impacting learning. It did have an impact on our students' ability to get the best quality education as possible."

DeSoto is promising all the precautions of social distancing, air filters, increased cleanings and highly encouraging the use of masks. It's designed to try to win over those parents still on the fence about in-person learning.