Schools committed to cover costs for armed officers

While the Texas legislation, HB3 outlines specific requirements and deadlines for school districts to beef up security, schools wait for funds to trickle in.

In a statement to NBC 5, TEA said, “The annual School Safety Allotment will flow to school systems as it has in the past through the Foundation School Program”.

For IDEA Public Schools Tarrant County, the first day of school kicked off Monday, with each campus greeted by teachers and armed security officers.

“This will be the first year that we will have armed security officers on any of our campuses throughout the entirety of a school day,” Layne Fisher said. Fisher serves as IDEA’s chief operating officer.

The legislation raised the amount for school safety expenses by 28 cents and provides each campus an additional $15,000. However, there is still a gap that school districts need to fill.

"It's still a pretty large gap that comes in, right,” Fisher said. “When you're talking about, you know, an armed officer typically costs around, let's say, an average of $100,000 or so per campus throughout the school year.”

On Monday night, the Grapevine Colleyville ISD Board of Trustees approved a new agreement with the Cities of Grapevine and Colleyville that will help meet the need for armed officers at all campuses.

In a press release, GCISD said, “The City of Grapevine will place SROs in all schools located in the City of Grapevine and Bear Creek Elementary School located in Euless, and the City of Colleyville will place SROs in all schools located in the City of Colleyville”.

School districts including Allen ISD have opted to hire private security firms and others are still negotiating.

According to TEA, the funding will be distributed in two cycles.

"Cycle One will launch early this fall and is intended to ensure that full funding is provided so that all campuses in Texas fully comply with the minimum school safety facilities standards. Cycle Two will launch in early 2024 and is designed to support additional school safety needs identified by school systems beyond the minimum safety facility standards," TEA said.

And while the deadline to meet the requirement for HB3 is September 1, the law does not mention any penalties for those that do not fully comply.

TEA began a series of webinars for school systems on July 24 that provided additional details on the school safety facilities grants.

Click here to view the TEA webinar.