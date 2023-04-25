School Safety Experts Meet With Educators and School Law Enforcement in Richardson

Educators and law enforcement spent the day Tuesday at a conference in Richardson focused on school safety.

The keynote speaker was Dr. Leigh Wall, who was the superintendent of the Sante Fe ISD when there was a mass shooting at Sante Fe High School where eight students and two teachers were killed.

“The idea of a mass shooting at all is difficult, but to involve children in senseless acts is something that is very difficult for people to accept, of course, and then understand. So, that is the hope is that we can work together to learn and hopefully prevent these in the future, and at the very least do a better job of responding, and be prepared to do that,” said Wall.

Wall has since retired and now has a new focus.

“What I hope my job now is, is to work with schools, school leaders, communities and organizations that support schools and school safety, to help make the world a better place,” added Wall.

Superintendents, school-based law enforcement, administrators and counselors all heard from school safety experts.

“I hope they have this takeaway. This one takeaway. Safety is everyone's responsibility,” said La’Evening Woodard, Region 10 Education Service Center safety and security coordinator.

Retired Dallas ISD Chief of Police Craig Miller was also at the event.

“We have to be able to work hand in hand, and I think that is what events like this are all about, is being able to get law enforcement and school administration on the same page. In the middle of a crisis is not the time to start planning,” said Miller.

Educators also received updates about bills in the Texas legislature, dealing with school safety. Both the House and Senate have passed a number of bills to strengthen it. The Senate's bill has a new office of safety and security, which will make standards for school safety plans, and yearly audits of each school.

The House bill includes an armed security officer at every campus. Now they must come to an agreement before the session ends.