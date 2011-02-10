School Lockdown Lifted After Fatal Frisco Shooting

Frisco police said three schools were placed on lockdown Thursday after a fatal shooting in the city.

The shooting took place in the driveway of a home near the 7900 block of Gulf Street at about 10 a.m.

Witnesses, friends and professional colleagues identified the victim as Kenneth Andrews, the owner of Cash for Gold in Frisco.

Police are currently looking for one person who was seen running from the area.

As a precaution, the Centennial, Wester and Gunstream campuses were locked down. The lockdown was lifted about an hour later when police determined the shooter was no longer in the area.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

A witness who did not want to be identified said he heard at least four shots.

"I heard a shot," he said. "Then I heard the victim say, like, 'Damn it,' or something like that. Then right after that, there was three more shots."

He said he walked over and saw a man dressed in black with a scarf wrapped around his neck and face leaving the area.

"And I yelled out and asked what was happening, and he never looked back," the witness said. "He was walking in a fast pace, and then when I got to that little corner, I seen the victim on the alley around there."

Anderson was declared dead after he was transported to Centennial Medical Center in Frisco.

Police do not have any leads in the case.

Brandi Brooks, whose salon is across the hall from Cash for Gold, said she often heard heated arguments between Andrews and customers through the building's thin walls.

"We've heard people say, 'I've got cheated,' but maybe they needed money at the time or they just took whatever they could get," she said. "It can be a confrontational business, and it was scary because it's cash."

Residents said the shooting has left them on edge.

"I'm worried about our safety, absolutely, because if this could happen to somebody, I don't even know what happened," said a neighbor who wished not to be identified. "I mean, we don't know if it's random or not random or whatever, but, I mean, I've got my kids here."

NBC DFW's Randy McIlwain contributed to this report.