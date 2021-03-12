School Groundskeeper Accused in Bus Barn Shooting Captured and Returned to Carrollton

The suspect in the 2013 murder of a Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD employee has been captured in Mexico and returned to the United States.

U.S. Marshals transported Gerardo Alvarez back to Texas on March 9 and transferred him into the custody of the Carrollton Police Department upon arrival at DFW Airport.

Alvarez is charged with murder in connection with the Oct. 2, 2013 shooting death of CFBISD Groundskeeping Supervisor Todd Fenton.

Alvarez was also a school district employee at the time, and Fenton was his supervisor.

A school bus dispatcher discovered Fenton's body on the evening of Oct. 2, 2013 in a maintenance barn office at the CFBISD Service Center, located at 1505 Randolph Street in Carrollton.

Fenton had been shot in the back multiple times.

According to police, Alvarez was identified as a suspect after he was seen on surveillance video at the location at the time of the shooting.

Alvarez did not show up for work the following day, and detectives determined that he had already crossed the border into Mexico, police said.

For seven years, the U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force and Carrollton police detectives worked with Mexican authorities to find Alvarez and take him into custody.

Police said Alvarez was taken into custody in October 2020 by Mexican authorities in the State of Durango.

Alvarez fought extradition, delaying his return to Carrollton until this week, police said.

"This arrest was the result of dogged determination and great police work by all involved," Carrollton Police Chief Derick Miller said. "The partnership of The U.S. Marshals, our own detective assigned to their fugitive task force, as well as the authorities in Mexico will finally allow the family of Todd Fenton some measure of peace. It may have been justice delayed, but it was not denied."

According to police, Alvarez was transported from DFW Airport to the Carrollton City Jail where he was booked in before his transfer to the Dallas County Jail on Wednesday.