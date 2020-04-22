School Districts Share What’s Working With E-Learning Platforms

Learning at home looks very different from Garland to Grapevine as every school district in the U.S. finds a way to keep classrooms going.

Jenny Graves has two students in the Garland Independent School District where their online learning system has gone so well school districts all over the country are logging in to check it out.

"They have a game where you can do card tricks. You hold up cards on your heads and they say these cards add up to three and you have to guess what cards you have. He thinks he's a magician," said Graves.

Garland says its success came from planning well before other districts starting thinking about coronavirus.

"When things started to show up in the news we started to look at teacher capacity," said Melissa Hill, Director of Teaching for Garland ISD. "When we went to virtual classrooms and we were able to get that teacher training out really really quickly."

By the time spring break rolled around they just had to streamline and they haven’t stopped. Constantly adding more content, it’s a mix of games, online assignments and teachers hold class using video.

More than 95,000 different people have logged on to the site to use the lessons. Many not even in Garland or Texas for that matter.

"The chance to come together and work as a partnership with other districts and our parents and caregivers to say we are all in this together," said Hill. "Just missing people, missing interaction that’s the biggest problem."