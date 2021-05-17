covid-19 vaccine

School Districts Hold COVID-19 Clinics for Students

This comes in the first full week since the CDC approved emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12-15

By Larry Collins

Jean-Francois Monier | AFP | Getty Images

Two of North Texas’ largest school districts, Dallas ISD and Arlington ISD, are working to make it easier for students to get COVID-19 vaccinations if they are interested.

Monday, Dallas ISD is set to bus students, who have parental permission, for 24 schools to the vaccination locations at Dallas Fair Park and Ellis Davis Fieldhouse.

Arlington ISD is holding a vaccine clinic Monday.

Students 12 and older, parents and staff are welcomed to get vaccinated at the district’s Athletic Center from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Arlington Fire Department will administer the shots.

